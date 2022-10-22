In Cremasco, two veterinarians were arrested who did not report “meat to listeria”

THE Carabinieri of the Nas of Cremona they have arrested two people, after carrying out ten searches in private companies and offices as part of the operation ‘Officium‘, focused on corruption cases to’ turn a blind eye ‘to irregularities in slaughtering and dairy processing plants. Among the most relevant cases is also the failure to report positivity to listeria found in meats processed in an important slaughterhouse in Cremasco.

The arrested are father and son, both veterinarians. The arrested, father and son, are respectively director of a veterinary and freelance veterinary district, consultant for numerous companies under the control of the father. The investigation was born from the complaint of a public official veterinarian who had reported the irregularities and had been threatened by the owner of a company. The director, according to the accusation, informed by his son, ensured “full coverage” to private individuals by failing to take measures.

