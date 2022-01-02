The countdown, the hugs, the smiles, the glasses to toast the new year and then the chorus “Freedom, freedom, freedom”. The video, later removed, shows the New Year celebrations of the Fortitudo Committee of Cremona. At one point you hear a voiceover that says: “To death who has the vaccine! Let’s burn the galleys ”, and at the end of the film:“ The war is not over, freedom! ”. The toast, which was attended by no vax exponents, aroused various controversies and condemnation reactions.

The Committee, in response, published a note on Facebook in which it explained: “During the New Year’s Eve evening we published a celebratory video that was intended to celebrate a year of struggle and counter-information that has intensely engaged our committee “. With reference to the voiceover, he specified: “Unfortunately, a person present at the party who does not belong to the Fortitudo Committee expressed a sentence that escaped us in the festive din and that we find absolutely not in line with our thinking and from which we distance ourselves . We are for Peace, for truth and love between people. Vaccinated and not “. And he added: “the person who said those words has already been removed and will never participate in our activities in any way”.