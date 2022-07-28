The Salame Festival is back in Cremona in October

Back in the historic center of Cremona the Salami Festival, now in its fourth edition this year. Three days, from 7 to 9 October, dedicated to one of the best known and loved products of the national and international food scene, presented in all its forms and declinations. The protagonists of the festival are numerous producers from all over Italy and also from abroad.

This unique gastronomic-cultural event, which will be accompanied by a full calendar of events such as cooking shows, tastings, shows, cultural meetings and awards, was presented in Milan, in the Lombardy Region.

“The salami festival – says theRegional Councilor for Metropolitan City Development, Youth and Communication, Stefano Bolognini – it certainly represents an important opportunity not only from a food and wine point of view, but also in terms of communication and territorial marketing together with all the partners involved. It is essential to increasingly increase the promotion of Made in Italy and the unparalleled heritage of Lombard and Italian excellence and products. From this point of view, the Lombardy Region wants to play a central role, amplifying the communication of extraordinary events like these and making them a sounding board ”.

“A consolidated event that represents an important driver for promoting the attractiveness and identity spirit of the territory. – he claims Lara MagoniCouncilor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion – tancient traditions and itineraries linked to food and wine allow tourists to discover the excellence of Made in Italy. In this sense, salami is a typical product of our Lombardy, the result of the work, research and passion of the local artisans. And this is the winning way: to offer visitors unique experiences, resulting from the discovery of rare delicacies that will leave an indelible memory. The Salami Festival, thanks also to the contribution obtained by participating in the ‘Everyday in Lombardy’ tender, will be an opportunity to present to the general public a distinctive gastronomic delicacy that symbolically unites the whole of Lombardy, thanks to excellent products present in much of the region. “

“One of the local IGP products, SALAME CREMONA IGP, meets the city, guests, visitors and tourists. – he claims Barbara Manfredini, Councilor for Tourism and City Branding, Commerce and Security of the Municipality of Cremona – A celebration of taste with production stands, tastings, territorial challenges, prizes, shows and animations in the city center. A tradition that comes from agriculture and pig breeding present largely in Lombardy and in our territory, but also in Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Veneto. And how can we forget also on this occasion our illustrious citizen Ugo Tognazzi in the centenary of his birth with an event dedicated to him. In Cremona, salami is at home, the Salami Festival is an event that becomes a tourist destination due to the presence of a product of excellence that will be offered in different places in the city and in the historic center in a riot of flavors and aromas “.

“It will be an opportunity – specifies the vice president of the Consortium, Pietro Bresciani – to renew the invitation to the vast public of consumers to taste and buy products from all over Italy. Food, and in particular salami, is part of a country’s cultural heritage. This is an identity aspect, very closely linked to the territory, so much so that the European Union certifies its principles through geographical indications. And Salame Cremona PGI represents the “testimonial” product that offers the gourmet not only respect for tradition, but also a production that is verified and controlled in every step, to guarantee a guaranteed final result. During the festival there will be moments linked to the tasting of Cremona Salame PGI, also in combination with other specialties. One more reason, therefore, not to miss it. “

“Confartigianato Cremona this year has chosen to be even more at the side of this event– explains Massimo RivoltiniPresident of Confartigianato Cremona – organized by SGP Grandi Eventi, becoming its promoter together with the Consortium for the Protection of Cremona Salame PGI. Enhancing the tradition of Cremonese producers is the mission of Confartigianato Cremona because we believe it is important to support the Italian production of quality salami, which we believe is an ambassador of the Cremonese territory as well as violins, nougat, provolone and mustard“.

“Cremona is the capital of events dedicated to taste and gastronomy with a rich annual schedule – he claims Stefano Pelliciardi, SGP Major Events Administrator – Finally, after 2 years, a party that in 2019 had a great success in numbers and which represents a unicum is back because there is no event entirely focused on this sausage in Italy or abroad. The festival is not only a trade fair but also a cultural and gastronomic event with a strong tourist impact with appointments and shows as well as tastings and cultural meetings and awards such as the Ambassador of Taste which this year will be given to Edoardo Raspelli. Aspects of production and consumption of salami are enhanced with an adequate program of parallel initiatives keeping as a fixed point the link between the product and the territory of origin. A perfect match like bread and salami, to attract tourists, enthusiasts, young and old as well as professionals in Cremona ”.

The event is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Salame Cremona PGI, a reality of the territory that represents some of the companies producing this delicious salami with geographical indication and, for this edition, by Confartigianato Imprese Cremona, which will promote the initiative among its members, boasts the patronage of the Municipality of Cremona and Confartigianato Alimentare as well as the contribution of the Lombardy Region.

An appointment, from 7 to 9 October in Cremona, which will also be an opportunity to enhance the territory through a product loved all over the world.

Subscribe to the newsletter

