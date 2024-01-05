Cremona: 27-year-old stabs ex-partner, arrested

A 27 year old woman was arrested by the police of the Montodine station (Cremona) in flagrante delicto for the violation of the approach ban, persecutory acts and aggravated personal injury. At the height of yet another argument at theex-partner's homethe 27-year-old grabbed a kitchen knife, wounding him in the shoulder. It happened on the evening of January 3rd.

The arrest

The man was transported to the civil hospital in Crema for the necessary treatment and the knife was seized. THE police arrested the woman and they took her to the district house of Brescia Verzianoavailable to the Public Prosecutor's Office of Cremona.

