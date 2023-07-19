Brazil Agencyi

Unanimously, the 42 councilors that make up the Second Chamber of the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) upheld the cancellation of the registration of Jairo Souza Santos Junior, Dr. Jairnho, during a plenary session this Tuesday afternoon (18). Jairinho had filed an appeal due to the previous sentence of cancellation of his professional registration.

The request was appreciated by the directors and was not accepted. According to the advisors, the actions of the former councilor and doctor were incompatible with medical ethics and a serious violation of the fundamental principles of the profession. Cancellation of registration “is the highest punishment, according to current legislation.”

With this decision, Cremerj is no longer able to appeal, but Jairinho will still be able to appeal the measure to the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), in Brasília.

Stepson

Jairinho is accused of the death of his stepson Henry Borel, aged 4, which happened on March 8, 2021. The boy’s mother, Monique Medeiros de Almeida, who was Jairinho’s companion, is also responsible for the crime of murder.

Henry died in the early hours of March 8, 2021, after feeling sick in the apartment where he lived with his mother and stepfather, in Barra da Tijuca. He was even taken to Barra D’Or Hospital, but he couldn’t resist his injuries.

Autopsy report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) pointed out that Henry suffered 23 injuries to the body. The cause of death would have been internal bleeding and liver laceration. The child suffered hemorrhagic injuries to the head, injuries to the nose, bruises on the wrist and abdomen, contusions to the kidney and lungs, as well as internal bleeding and ruptured liver.

