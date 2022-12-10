pictures

If it were a Disney animated film we’d say he posed in front of the camera and flashed his pro-camera smile. But the experience lived by a diver in Australia was at least creepy: Matt Prior was swimming off the coast of New South Wales when he was faced with a specimen of bull shark about three meters. The animal approached the man and, when he got really close to his telephoto lens, he opened his mouth wide showing all his very sharp teeth. But beyond the somewhat disturbing aspect, this type of shark is not normally considered a risk for divers, on the contrary it is he who must fear man: fishing has drastically reduced the number of specimens still alive.



