Disturbing find: Researchers keep finding creepy dolls on a stretch of beach and posting photos of them on Facebook. © screenshot facebook/ mission-aransas-reserve

It’s scary. Disturbing dolls keep washing up on a stretch of Texas beach. Researchers are faced with a puzzle. So far there is a theory.

Corpus Christi – Does the sea have a dark secret? The creepy dolls keep popping up. Week after week, month after month, researchers discover them on a beach. Due to their time in the water, these dolls sometimes look disturbing. The waves wash up dozens of them. Where these relics come from is apparently still unclear. However, the scientists are now convinced of one thing. It won’t stop.

Disturbing finds: Creepy dolls washed up on the beach

Researchers now regularly find the creepy dolls on a stretch of beach on the Texas coast. The Gulf Coast area is part of a reservation and is approximately 40 miles long. Scientists search the beach twice a week for sea turtles, marine mammals and endangered bird species. The Mission Aransas Reservation actually serves as a marine research and education program, but the stretch of beach seems to attract the dolls. Meanwhile, the research team is documenting some uncanny discoveries and posting photos of dozens of dolls on social media.

Sea washes up mysterious dolls on the beach – researchers document the find

“We actually do scientific work, but the puppets are an advantage,” said Jace Tunnell in Texas The Worth Star Telegram. Tunnell is the director of the Mission Aransas Reservation at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute. Much of what his team would find on the beach was junk. But the dolls are a category of their own. Followers on the Mission Aransas Reservation’s Facebook page skyrocketed when he started posting photos of the eerie castaways. Tunnell have now found 30 dolls.

Why do the creepy dolls always appear on this stretch of beach?

Why do the dolls always wash up on this beach is a question that probably worries many. The frequent finds seem mysterious. Is it a coincidence? Is there a curse on this stretch of coast? A final answer to this is still pending. It’s probably just bad luck. However, researchers have found that the Texas Coastal Bend region is a veritable junk magnet.

“Beaches on the Texas coast get 10 times more trash than any other beach in the Gulf of Mexico,” explains Jace Tunnell The Worth Star Telegram. This is the result of a two-year study by the UT Marine Science Institute. A “loop current” stretching from the Yucata Peninsula to Florida is responsible. This current creates vortices that wash debris toward the Texas coast.

The first doll head found in January 2021 was bought by someone for $35. The money was donated to a sea turtle rescue program. Now all the dolls would be collected in a bucket and sold at the reserve’s annual fundraiser. “There are a lot of nightmares out there,” says Tunnell. This is “just” a toy. On the North American coast, on the other hand, a macabre phenomenon caused headaches. Sneakers washed up there with severed feet. (ml)