Creepy discoveries are being made on US beaches. What is hidden in the “witch bottles”, and why are they afraid to open them?

On November 26, Fox News released a story about researcher Jace Tunnell, who over the past few years has found several mysterious witch bottles on the Gulf Coast in his native Texas. These charms have been made for over 400 years, and do not seem to lose popularity. Lenta.ru decided to figure out where this strange tradition came from.

American James Tunnel collected a whole collection of witch bottles over the course of several years.

Tunnell’s latest find did 15th of November. The bottle was covered in shellfish, and inside there was something that looked like hair. What it really is is unknown – the enthusiastic researcher does not open these bottles.

They don’t scare me, but I’m not going to open them either. In the sense that there must be some spells inside, and so on. Why take the risk? Jace Tunnell

The American simply stores what he finds in his backyard. True, his wife is not very happy about this “occult catch.” She says that it would be better if her husband carried shells from the beach.

The age of the eight bottles Tunnell found recently has not been determined, but they are unlikely to be more than several decades old. However, the tradition of creating these mysterious amulets has been known at least since the middle of the 16th century.

Witch bottles were used to combat witch attacks

Around 1670, the ballad “A Miraculous Cure from a Spell, or Strange News from Bluebore and Holburne” was published in England. In it was told about a bewitched girl from the outskirts of London. She felt “bodily agony and mental confusion.” Friends suggested that the unfortunate woman turn to a certain Chemist, known for his skill.

The chemist ordered to take the bewitched woman’s urine and place it in a bottle “along with other ingredients.” The container was then to be sealed and buried in a pile of manure on a hill. This, he said, would “deprive the spell of its power.” Soon a “swollen” witch appeared on the hill and demanded that the bottle be given to her. Having been refused, she left and soon gave up the ghost. After this, the girl quickly recovered.

Lord, save us from these devilish servants

Protect your closest friends and girlfriends

Avert the damned witches and hellish muck

For whom the triumph of evil is great joy unknown authorBallad “Miraculous healing from a spell, or strange news from Bluebore and Holburne”

It is believed that in this ballad the witch’s bottle mentioned for the first time, although it is not called in direct text. It is also interesting that the witch was