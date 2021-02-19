A MAN has been arrested in Torremolinos after he was spotted masturbating in front of a children’s playground multiple times in the same day.

Police detained the man yesterday after reports that he was loitering outside a municipal playground in the El Pinillo area of ​​the coastal town.

He was spotted by parents of the children playing with himself in front of the minors, causing many to leave the area.

The 46-year-old Benalmadena resident was found later that day roaming the children’s park, sparking parents to take action against the man.

One of the parents reported the incident to the Policia Local of Torremolinos who quickly arrived on the scene and apprehended the man.

His mobile phone was confiscated during the arrest and he now awaits trial at the Court Number Three of Malaga.

Councillor for Security for Torremolinos, Antonio Ruiz condemned the incident and praised the officers for their rapid action to detain the man.

“We continue to make progress in making Torremolinos a safe city for all its residents, these incidents cannot be allowed.” said Ruiz.

Authorities in the popular resort were kept busy during Wednesday as officers were called at around 11pm to a road accident on a roundabout on Avenida Carlota Alessandri.

Four women, aged between 18 and 37, and a 21-year-old man appeared to collide with the roundabout and veer into a nearby petrol station, leaving three of the passengers needing hospital attention.