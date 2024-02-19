Now it will be easier for you to visit the magical town of Creel, Chihuahua, and discover its wonders, since the Copper Canyon Airport has started operations to private flights and air taxis.

However, the question arises as to when commercial flights to the United States begin. Creel Airport and If the airline of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) will arrive, Mexican Aviation. Here we tell you what is known.

It was on January 31 when the first private flight arrived, from the city of Chihuahua, marking the start of operations at the Barrancas del Cobre Airport, after 14 years of waiting.

However, currently this airport will only function for air taxis and private flights that are heavily influx due to the mining activity in the area.

Creel Airport: when do commercial flights start?

According to what was announced by the Secretary of Tourism of Chihuahua, Edibray Gómez, commercial flights could take place at the end of the year.

Likewise, he reported that it is expected that one of the main destinations to which you can travel from this airfield is Spain, because they have signed agreements with companies such as E-dreams, one of the largest providers of travel agencies.

In this way, it is expected to promote the magical town of Creel as a tourist destination and entrance to the Sierra de Chihuahua, which receives tourists from all over Mexico and other countries such as Spain.

Will Mexicana de Aviación arrive at Creel Airport?

Regarding the possible arrival of Mexicana de Aviación at Creel Airport, the Chihuahua Tourism Promotion Trust is actively working on it.

According to Julio Chávez, head of the organization, the participation of large operators is sought, with Mexicana de Aviación being one of the main aspirations.

The airport, located in the municipality of Bocoyna, in the Sierra Tarahumara, has adequate infrastructure, including a 2,520-meter-long landing strip and capacity for airplanes with up to 99 seats, located at 2,480 meters above sea level.

The objective of attracting commercial airlines such as Mexicana de Aviación is to turn Creel into an important hub in northern Mexico, with projections even towards the international arena in the medium term, establishing links with companies such as Volaris and Aeroméxico.