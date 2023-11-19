Creed’s representative did not comment on the singer’s lawsuit against Mizulina

The representative of the singer Yegor Creed, Maria Kordupel, did not comment in a conversation with Lenta.ru on the information that the artist filed a lawsuit against the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina. She neither confirmed nor denied this.

“No comment,” said the interlocutor.

Lenta.ru also tried to get a comment from Ekaterina Mizulina, but by the time the material was published, it was not possible to contact her.

On November 19, it became known that the performer filed a lawsuit against Ekaterina Mizulina under the article “On the protection of honor, dignity, business reputation against citizens and legal entities.” In addition, legal claims have been directed at the organization itself. Supposedthe reason was that the head of the Safe Internet League in April called Creed “the main scammer of the country,” which translated into English means “scammer.”

On April 26, Mizulina said that the accounts of singer Yegor Creed and two popular Russian bloggers Vyacheslav Leontyev (Buster) and Konstantin Smolyar (PlohoyParen) were blocked on the Twitch streaming service for illegal advertising of online casinos. “Egor Creed, Buster, and PlohoyParen are blocked on the Twitch platform. This is due to the fact that their pages were included in the register of prohibited sites by Roskomnadzor after an appeal from the Safe Internet League regarding illegal advertising of online casinos by these streamers,” Mizulina wrote.