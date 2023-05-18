













Creed reveals release date for its anime adaptation

Michael B. Jordan’s fascination with anime is not new, We know that he is a faithful follower of the shonen as Naruto either dragonball, so much so that in his projects, some fans have found direct nods to certain scenes from classic manga and anime.

Well, in the midst of the rise of the staging of Creed III, it seems that the producer will include an unpublished sequence in anime format for Japan. There are no more details about it and even less do we know if we will see this project circulate on this side of the world.

Here is what he mentioned:

Hello Japan! We made a special anime as a surprise for Japanese fans, it will play at the end of the movie. Creed III opens in theaters in Japan next weekend – get your tickets now to see what it’s all about.”

Source: Studio Pierrot

We have to wait and see how this anime is received and see if it will help us materialize a longer and more exclusive animation installment, which more than one fan will love. Although in March it was confirmed that one related to Creed and other Rocky projects is being worked on, so this could be both the preamble of it and something independent. And it will be released in theaters in Japan.

