Warner Bros. gives us this third chapter in the story of Adonis Creedmany have wondered if it was really necessary to return to the ring with Michael B. Jordanwho this time in addition to being the big shot in front of the camera, is also the leader of the direction. Creed III it is a film about boxing and should be treated as such, emphasizing the nuances and details of the noble art.

Diamond and baby

Adonis Creed is now a very successful boxer, multiple award-winning world champion retires from the scene as a winner and starts a management activity in the field that he does best: boxing precisely. Thanks to his gym, he’s already training the boxers of “tomorrow” today, but Everything changes when a ghost from Christmas past knocks on his door: Damian “Diamond” Anderson, released from prison after eighteen years, returns to his best friend, and reveals that his dream, to become world heavyweight champion, is still his reason for living despite his advanced age.

After the initial shock, Adonis tries to reason with his ex-friend (ended up just to protect Adonis eighteen years ago) with little success. Ghosts of the past and demons of the present alternate in the mind of our Baby Creed, divided between personal growth and that of his family made up of his mother, Bianca, the woman of his life, and his daughter. The plot of Creed III is as smooth as a good amaro without ice: nothing exceptional, stuff already seen in a certain sense, with the protagonist who finds himself grappling with a drama from the past. All in all it’s not bad, but the question still lingers: is it worth returning to the ring with this premise?

A textbook film

Creed III is a school film in the atavistic sense of the term: clean, with always understandable scenes, cameras without any wrong movement, perfect underneath the photographic point of view is always brilliantnever dirty and with lots of light even in the dark moments of the protagonists. Paradoxically the best scenes are those that take place outside the ringwith Adonis and Bianca who rediscover each other as engaged, even before being husband and wife, and here the performance between Michale B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson is outstandingthe two really make us believe they are a couple, giving us moments of genuine complicity and arguments that happen between all real couples off the screen.

After seeing Jonathan Michael Majors in the role of Kang to the cinema for the Marvelit was interesting to see him stripped of his armor, with muscles sculpted to the millimeter, in shorts and boxing gloves: the actor paints an angry Damian, disappointed in life and always on the verge of liberating crying that never leaves the eyelids, he stops there a step away from the tear. Truly exceptional.

Creed III is not wrong, it does not take the luxury of a falleverything is filmed to the thousandth of a second as if it were a class test in fair copy, and for this reason it gets a bit trivial: mind you, the almost two hours (the film lasts 116 minutes) of the film run smoothly, the biggest problem lies in the excessive cleaning of the product.

Less Rocky, more Creed

The film is opulent, full of luxury homes and a plethora of cars that Adonis Creed drives around the citymoving almost inexplicably from Rolls Royce to Cadillac to end up in BMW and Mercedes (in the past). The substantial difference between this and a Rocky film can also be felt and seen from the gym used by the protagonist: beautiful, full of cutting-edge tools and technologies that study the physical state of the athlete, nothing to do with the dusty ropes or Rocky’s chicken coops, passing through the cold rooms where you can punch the quarters of beef.

The absence of Sylvester Stallone in Michael B. Jordan’s corner screams a lot more than anyone expected, casting a shadow over the scene that not even the brightest lights can eclipse. Yet another difference it is the total absence of blood on the contendersas if to underline the beauty of cleanliness even when sweat and blows should dirty the scene.

Creed III is a film that doesn’t take the step forward, but indeed it doesn’t even tryI remain in his comfort zone without taking the risk of a change. As a boxing movie it’s ok but it does not even remotely reach the size of a Southpaw – The ultimate challenge or to the beauty and depth of Creed II. It was worth it? Partly yes and partly no: if we were in a football match we could say that this “return” was a draw, so considering the second chapter where “the home team won” the overall victory is theirs but he could have given more.