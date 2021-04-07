Creed 3 prepares for its theatrical release. After two successful installments, Universal Pictures gave the green light to produce the third part that will focus on the Adonis Creed family.

However, there is bad news for fans of the film franchise, Sylvester Stallone has decided not to participate in the film starring Michael B. Jordan .

The news was confirmed by the actor himself on his Instagram account, when one of his followers asked him about the premiere of Creed 3, to which Stallone replied: “It will be done, although I will not be in it.”

In this way, the actor shows his support for the film, but confirms that Rocky Balboa will not be part of the Adonis Creed story.

What will Creed 3 be about?

Michael B. Jordan revealed to Esquire that Adonis Creed’s family will play a crucial role. Since he was little, his character felt like he didn’t belong anywhere, but now, finally, he has people who love him unconditionally.

“I want to see where Adonis and Bianca are going from now on. Bianca, with her musical career. Adonis, as a boxer and father. And I also want to see where the relationship with Rocky is going, what step he has left, “he added.

As for the participation of Sylvester Stallone, everything seems to indicate that the second part was the dismissal of his character. “Rocky has his life. Now ours has to begin ”, were the words of Bianca, after the ‘Italian Stallion’ decided to see his son, Robert Balboa Jr.