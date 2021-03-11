Fans of the Creed saga are excited. It has been confirmed that Michael B. Jordan He will fulfill double function in the third installment of the film: he will take the position of protagonist and also of director.

MGM announced this Wednesday, March 10, that the interpreter will make his directorial debut with the new movie in the Rocky universe. Also, it was reported that Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad they will be present again in the cast of the feature film.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the moment had to be right and that is Creed III. I have matured and grown professionally, and learned from greats like Ryan Coogler and recently Denzel Washington. This franchise and in particular Creed III are deeply personal to me. Wait for what’s next, “said the actor in a statement shared by Variety.

By taking on the role of director and protagonist of the film, Jordan imitates his big-screen mentor, Sylvester Stallone, who directed four installments of the Rocky franchise: 2006’s II, III, IV, and Rocky Balboa.

What is Creed about?

Michael B. Jordan stars in the boxing franchise under the skin of Adonis ‘Creed’ Johnson, son of former boxing champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), a former enemy of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), who died in a fight against Ivan Drago ( Dolph Lundgren) in Rocky IV. Now, he is in charge of carrying his family’s name up high.

Creed 3 has a release date of November 23, 2022.