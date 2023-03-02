reviewHow many ways can you go with a plot for a boxing movie? Also with Creed 3 all things considered the ninth (!) film from the famous Rocky franchise, all the boxes on the proverbial bingo card can be ticked off. Yet Michael B. Jordan – who not only returns in the lead role, but this time also sat in the director’s chair – knows how to give the well-known boxing clichés a sufficiently effective uppercut.

Those clichés are there for a reason. Why do you have to dump them if they keep working? Sylvester Stallone mounted in the first Rocky 1976’s heroically climbs the 72 stone steps to the Philadelphia Museum for what is today referred to in cinema as a “training montage.” We are eight films later and his former pupil Adonis Creed (Jordan) pulls a complete plane behind him with ropes in the umpteenth version of such a sequence. Fans of the genre will chuckle, but also secretly grow a layer of goosebumps. See also Israel announces fourth booster dose to curb omicron variant

The ‘female van’ is also present again, although she (Bianca, played by Tessa Thompson) is now an independent modern person with a successful music career. And of course everything builds back to a final battle in which Creed takes on a giant where you have to believe in any case that it will be exciting who wins. The most interesting ‘twist’ is in that last aspect.

This opponent in question is called Damien Anderson, played by rising star Jonathan Majors, who is a charisma bombshell. He is a former and declining childhood friend who has just come out of prison. He watches with envy how Adonis did manage to become a titan in the boxing world, including such a typical ‘wife of’ and an almost comically ostentatious villa with the most beautiful view imaginable over Los Angeles.

If Creed had been more loyal in his younger years, all this would have been possible for him, Damien makes clear in mainly non-verbal muscle language. The good thing is, he definitely has a point. So who is the hero and who is the villain in that classic battle?

Creed 3 at times also works as a superbly acted drama. Although fans will probably want to get into that ring as soon as possible to see the blood and drool streaks flying around in slow motion. They have to wait a long time for that, but once there, director Jordan pulls out all the cinematic stops. Although that climax also works because of that credible fratricidal drama.

Directed by: Michael B. Jordan. Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad





