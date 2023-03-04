The third installment of “believe” has already reached theaters. His story surprised fans and Sylvester Stallone himself for being the most dramatic and darkest in the franchise.

“believe 3” brought back Michael B. Jordan as the son of Apollo and disciple of Rocky. Its premiere was the most anticipated by fans of the “Rocky” saga and the world of boxing. Likewise, it is giving something to talk about by adding dramatic and dark passages unlike its predecessors.

The third installment introduced us to Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend of Adonis and a former boxing prodigy. He reappears after serving a long prison sentence and is ready to get the championship he always wanted at any cost.

The dark past of Jonathan Majors

In conversation with Total Film, Jonathan Majors reflected on his characters. After talking about his anger, ambition and need to prove his worth, he acknowledged that he too had a complicated past, which helped him to bring Adonis’ new rival to life.

“Even though I was never in jail, I dealt with juvenile detention, in-school suspension, expulsions… all of that right into adulthood. So I kind of understood that, you know? But my big connection to that was the fact that that the man who raised me was an ex-con, as disgusting as that word sounds. He was incarcerated for 15 years before we met,” she said, emphasizing that she understands a person who was incarcerated.

What does Sylvester Stallone think of “Creed 3”?

Sylvester Stallone had some differences in the making of “Creed 3” and Michael B. Jordan recalled that this is a saga about Adonis. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he was not comfortable with the direction the story took: “It’s an unfortunate situation because I know what could have been. It was taken in a quite different direction than I would have taken.” .

“It’s a different philosophy than [el productor] Irwin Winkler and Michael B. Jordan. I wish you the best, but I am much more sentimental. I like my heroes to get hit, but I don’t want them to go into a dark space. I feel like people have enough darkness already,” he explained.