“Creed 3” arrives this Thursday, March 2 in movie theaters. The film starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors confronts the characters of Adonis Creed vs. Damien Anderson inside the ring in a fight that revives the best “Rocky” era, with new additions to the boxing franchise that does not bring back Sylvester Stallone. What happens at the end of the film and what has the director said about the possible continuation of the saga? We tell you in the next note.

What happens at the end of “Creed 3”?

The film directed and starring Michael B. Jordan shows us the story about the broken friendship between Adonis Creed and Damian AndersonTwo teenagers who, after an incident on the street, ended up in trouble with the Police. One of them made it big and became a professional boxer, while the other was arrested and spent 18 years in jail.

When ‘Dame’ returns to the life of the successful Creed, everything slowly goes downhill, until they both end up challenging each other to an intense boxing match that, just like Rocky, is back in the public eye.

Finally, Creed defeats Damian after a very even fight. After giving himself several forceful blows, Adonis gives him a right hand with which he win by knockout. A result that later leads both to make peace and that leaves a small hint about the future as a boxer of Amara Creed, the protagonist’s hearing impaired daughter.

Will there be “Creed 4” or was this the end of the saga?

“I just want to expand the ‘Creedverse’ within reason, but I definitely look forward to other things around Creed”answered Michael B. Jordan, the director and protagonist of the film, when asked about the possibility of making a fourth film of the character.

“Creed” is a spin-off of “Rocky” starring Michael B. Jordan. Photo: AFP

In such a way, it is valid to say that Jordan has left the door open for future sequels of the boxer son of the legendary Apollo Creed.