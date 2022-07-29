Although it seems strange, the franchise of Rocky is more alive than ever thanks to the spin offs of believe, films that put us in the perspective of the son of Apollo, himself who has been trained by the own Rocky. Fans have been waiting for this third installment starring Michael B Jordan and it seems that now they will have to wait longer due to a delay.

Originally the filming was going to be released the next November 23 in theaters, mentioning that it will arrive within the winter, specifically the next March 3, 2023.

Creed III’sIt was the first of the films without the appearance of Sylvester Stallone What Rocky Balboa, this is something that was made clear in the second part. It ends with Adonis making amends and carrying on his father’s legacy, while his own Rocky travel to vancouverfixes things with his son and finally meets his grandson in the plot.

The plot is still under wraps, but is believed to feature the new character Anderson give to me as a title challenger Adonis Creed. Other than that, there isn’t much information about it. But it is possible that at the end of the year they will release the official synopsis, as well as a preview in which we can see this movie boxer in action who promises a good future.

Via: IGN