“Creed 3”, the spin-off of the “Rocky” saga will not have the participation of Sylvester Stallone, the main character who thrilled the world inside the boxing ring throughout six films. The 76-year-old actor also appeared alongside the acclaimed Michael B. Jordan, the lead in this spin-off story, in the first two films about the son of Apollo Creed. Why won’t the boxing icon be in this Warner Bros film?

Goodbye, Rocky: Sylvester Stallone is no more

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone confessed that while he would have loved to continue as Rocky in “Creed 3,” he just didn’t agree with the script. The dilemma ended with him stepping aside.

“It’s a pity the situation,” said the actor. “It’s a different philosophy. I wish them the best, but I’m a sentimentalist and I like my heroes to take a beating, but I don’t want to see them in dark situations”he added but not before mentioning that there was “enough darkness in real life” already.

Rocky Balboa will not be Creed’s trainer in the third installment. Photo: Composition LR/MGM See also breakdown at the california premiere

Michael B. Jordan’s reaction to Stallone’s departure

In an interview with IGN, Michael B. Jordan also reacted to Stallone’s departure from the third installment of the saga, which will also take over from Steven Caple Jr. as director.

“Yeah, I think Sly let it be known that he wouldn’t be back for this one, but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there will always be a little bit of Rocky inside Adonis,” the lead said, “but this is a franchise. of Creed, and we really want to build this story and this world around it going forward.”

Michael B. Jordan directs and stars in “Creed 3.” Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

Likewise, Jordan remarked that, despite Stallone’s refusal, what they are looking for with the Adonis franchise is to “push and navigate” and stressed that everything has been done with respect and “a ton of love for what he has built.”

“Creed 3” opens in theaters next Thursday 2 March and the pre-sale is now available to the public.