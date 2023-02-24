Before playing the son of Apollo in “Creed 3”, Michael B Jordan He had a difficult time when he played a controversial character.

“Creed 3” It won’t feature an appearance by Sylvester Stallone, but it does have what it takes to be a hit movie: the legacy of “Rocky,” an imposing Jonathan Majors as an antagonist, and a leading man who has proven to be up to the task in this exciting boxing trilogy. Michael B Jordan brings to life the son of the legendary Apollo Creed in one of the most important roles of his career. And although the task of assuming this role —like that of “I am legend 2″— has not been an easy task, the truth is that in the past the actor gave life to a character that forced him to undergo therapy. What is it about?

The depression of Michael B. Jordan

At 36 years old, Michael B. Jordan has played roles to remember and to forget. However, when the actor had to give life to a major villain in one of the most important films of his career, going so deep into the role caused him considerable emotional imbalance.

Michael B. Jordan was Killmonger in "Black Panther." Photo: Marvel Studios

That role was that of Killmonger, the main antagonist of the first “Black Panther” movie, one of Marvel Studios’ best-reviewed titles and one that gave Chadwick Boseman worldwide fame as T’Challa. And it is that to achieve his outstanding interpretation, Jordan went through a process that did not favor him in the long run.

Michael B. Jordan and his hard confession

Michael recounted in past interviews that he had envisioned the Wakandan antagonist as a loner. “Coming out of that role it was hard to want love, because during filming I stayed away from family and kids and everything Killmonger never had”counted.

“Creed” is a spin-off of “Rocky” starring Michael B. Jordan. Photo: AFP

After having entered the psyche of the character and once the filming was finished, Jordan confessed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he had had to go to therapy to reintegrate himself into society and the ties he had with people.

“I excluded love, I didn’t want love. I wanted to be in this lonely place for as long as I could,” she admitted. “Honestly, therapy, just talking to someone, helped me a lot,” she added.

Michael B. Jordan ready the gloves for “Creed 3”

Subsequently, Michael B Jordan surprised with his unexpected return in a scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Of course, his mental health at the time was completely different than when he first played Killmonger.

In 2023, the actor returns to the cinema with the premiere of “Creed 3”a film in which he has the leading role as Adonis Johnson Creed, who will cross paths with the imposing Damin Anderson, a character played by Jonathan Majors.