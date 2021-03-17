Credits Nordea provides EUR 1 billion in loans to SMEs guaranteed by the European Guarantee Fund

The guarantee means more favorable loan terms for small and medium-sized enterprises. Although interest rates are low, financing for small and medium-sized businesses can be expensive in the absence of collateral.

Nordea provides around EUR 1 billion in loans to SMEs guaranteed by the European Guarantee Fund, the EGF. The EGF is a guarantee instrument set up by the European Investment Bank and the Investment Fund.

Senior Vice President, Corporate Banking, Nordea Nina Arkilahti According to the guarantee, SMEs will be able to obtain a low-cost loan even if they do not have collateral on their own or otherwise have difficulty accessing the loan.

“Compared to an unsecured loan, the price of a loan with a guarantee is cheaper and can last longer, ie a maximum of six years,” says Arkilahti.

EGF: n the guarantee can cover up to 70% of the loan amount and the guarantee is payable to the company. Thus, 30% of the credit risk remains with the bank. Due to the cost-effectiveness, a guarantee is not an attractive option for companies with collateral anyway.

According to Arkilahti, the terms of the loans and the requirements for collateral vary greatly in any case depending on the company’s situation and, for example, the industry. It also affects how well the bank already knows the company and the entrepreneur.

The European Investment Bank has offered a number of bank-mediated, differently weighted loan guarantee schemes since the financial crisis.