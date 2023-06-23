AFPi

Zambia’s creditor countries finally agreed, this Thursday (22), to restructure the debt of this small African country, which has one of its main liabilities with China.

“Today there was an agreement” to restructure Zambia’s US$6.3 billion debt (around R$30 billion at current exchange rates), said a French government source on the sidelines of an international summit in Paris.

The country, with 20 million inhabitants, was the first on the African continent to declare a payment moratorium after the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and negotiations have so far been stagnant due to differences between Western and Chinese creditors.

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, had already congratulated the Zambian president, Hakainde Hichilema, during an intervention before the summit, in which she highlighted an “agile and effective” restructuring.

At the end of 2022, Zambia’s total debt was US$32.8 billion (about R$171 billion at the time exchange rate), of which US$18.6 billion (approximately R$97 billion) was owed to foreign creditors, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Last November, creditors in vulnerable countries agreed to reschedule Chad’s debt after meeting on a “common framework” on debt restructurings under the aegis of the G20.

This process was criticized, however, for the slowness resulting from the discrepancy of interests of its participants.

The restructuring of Zambia’s external debt concerns bilateral loans, granted by states, in the amount of US$6.3 billion, of which US$4.1 billion (approximately 20 billion reais) are owed to China alone, added the French source, who described a “difficult” negotiation process between creditors.

– Twenty-two countries at risk –

Private creditors, to which Zambia owes US$6.8 billion (approximately R$32 billion at current exchange rates) will have to “make a comparable effort” to that of the countries, added the source, referring to a clause included in the this Thursday’s agreement, approved by both Zambia and the IMF.

Another part of Zambia’s external debt corresponds to loans granted by the IMF, the World Bank and multilateral development banks, which cannot be restructured.

Zambia’s debt skyrocketed during the presidency of Edgar Lungu, criticized for the large loans the country borrowed to finance a series of infrastructure projects during his term (2015-2021).

Zambia has important copper reserves, but the drop in the mineral’s prices has made its economy sink even further. Half of the Zambian population lives below the poverty line.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit economically fragile countries hard, particularly in Africa. And the war in Ukraine has exacerbated the situation, due to its impact on food prices.

At the end of last year, public debt represented around 56% of GDP in sub-Saharan African countries, its highest level since the beginning of the century, the IMF highlighted in its April report on the continent.

The cost of financing their debts in the financial markets is three times that obtained by countries with advanced economies, according to the IMF, which estimates that there are 22 countries that have reached or are approaching a high level of risk of over-indebtedness.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she would exert “pressure” to obtain “the full and prompt participation of all bilateral creditors in debt negotiations” for vulnerable countries.























