Pix has become popular among Brazilians and is gaining new features. One of the novelties that should soon enter the market is the offer of credit through Pix.

Itaú Unibanco, the first of the big banks to move to offer Pix Credit, plans to enter a field that has the potential to compete with its own card operation.

According to Valor Econômico, the project was selected to be part of the regulatory sandbox — an environment for innovation — of the Central Bank (BC) and will be headed by Itaucard itself.

There are still no details of the strategy, but it may represent a new step in the use of the instant payment method. Currently, Pix transactions are debited in real time from the checking account, which in practice resembles a debit card transaction.

