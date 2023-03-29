Thursday, March 30, 2023
Credit Suisse | The Swiss government approved billion guarantees for UBS bank

March 29, 2023
in World Europe
Credit Suisse | The Swiss government approved billion guarantees for UBS bank

The guarantees are related to the government’s takeover of Credit Suisse.

Swiss the government has officially approved guarantees of a total of 109 billion Swiss francs, or about 109 billion euros, to UBS bank and the country’s central bank.

According to the Reuters news agency, the government made a decision on the guarantees in its session on Wednesday.

The guarantees are related to the Swiss government’s takeover of Credit Suisse. The Swiss authorities, UBS and Credit Suisse agreed earlier in March that UBS will buy the troubled Credit Suisse for three billion francs.

The Swiss parliament is due to discuss the guarantees in its special session in April.

Correction March 29, 2023 at 7:20 p.m.: Corrected the word warranty throughout the text to the word guarantee.

