





Credit Suisse bank announced on Monday (17) that it has reached a definitive settlement with US courts, for 495 million dollars, to end a long legal dispute over mortgage-backed securities that dated back to the 2008 financial crisis.

The inability of households to repay loans after rising interest rates triggered the financial crisis, known as the “subprime” mortgage crisis.

These high-risk loans were granted at variable rates to low-income families or people with bad credit histories. Then they were sold as derivative securities to market investors.

Pursuant to the lawsuit filed in 2013, Credit Suisse failed to provide sufficient information about the risks related to mortgage-linked securities valued at $10 billion.

When people in debt stopped paying their mortgages, investors had no way of knowing which part of the credit derivatives was bad.

The settlement with US prosecutors “is another step in the bank’s efforts to proactively resolve past litigation and issues,” Credit Suisse said in a statement.

The lawsuit in a New Jersey court is the last and most important of the legal disputes related to these titles.







