A year ago, € uro fondsxpress presented the new Credit Suisse (Lux) Edutainment Equity Fund. The fund invests in the education industry, which is also increasingly digital. By Jörn Kränicke

According to Kirill Physhkin, manager of the Credit Suisse (Lux) Edutainment Equity Fund, the Covid19 pandemic has given the digital education sector a massive push. “We believe Covid19 has had a catalytic effect on the education sector – adoption and use has increased and the demand for EdTech solutions has grown extremely rapidly, accelerating the digitization of education by five to ten years,” says Physhkin. At the height of the Corona crisis, more than 90 percent of schools and a majority of universities around the world closed their doors and moved their lessons online. “At the end of April 2020, around 1.7 billion students were studying distance learning. As the virus spread around the world, EdTech companies around the world saw a huge increase in user numbers,” the Credit Suisse manager continued.

The fund has also grown enormously as a result. Since inception, it has grown by over 30 percent. The convincing performance is due to the fact that Physhkin only relies on disruptors and innovators who improve both the efficiency and the effectiveness of education. Our ‘pure play’ approach to investing means that we invest primarily in smaller companies, in many cases yesterday’s startups that have only recently gone public – this market structure is why most other investors in the sector Venture capital and private equity funds are, “he explains. According to Physhkin, this means that the portfolio consists of stocks that are really undiscovered and hardly overlap with other funds. “84 percent of the portfolio are stocks with a market capitalization of less than $ 10 billion, 55 percent of which are companies with a market capitalization of less than $ 2.5 billion. The active share is therefore close to 100 percent. Almost half are in Asia and almost a third invested in emerging markets, “says Physhkin.

Conclusion: EdTech will continue to be in demand and show high growth rates. The CS fund is the top dog in this niche.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE