Credit Suisse logo on the facade of its offices in Zurich, Switzerland, on March 24. ARND WIEGMANN / Reuters

An unknown face on Wall Street appeared on Monday last week on the front pages of major newspapers, which reported one of the biggest stock market failures in recent years. Bill Hwang, a South Korean based in New York who operates through the investment firm Archegos, lost 10 billion dollars in a few days after his investments in US and Chinese firms failed. With it, he dragged at least seven large international banks, which loaned him billions that he invested through financial derivatives. Credit Suisse, the bank most exposed to losses, announced on Tuesday that the fiasco cost it no less than 4.4 billion Swiss francs (3.98 billion euros).

The Zurich-based bank has announced the resignation of more than half a dozen executives, including two directors who will leave the bank: Brian Chin, chief executive officer of investment banking and Lara Warner, chief risk and compliance officer. Chin’s replacement will be Christian Meissner, formerly vice president of investment banking at the Swiss firm and former executive of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers. The Warner seat will be filled by Joachim Oechslin, a hitherto senior manager in the risk department.

Also, according to Bloomberg, Credit Suisse’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Urs Rohner, has offered to waive his remuneration of 1.5 million francs (1.35 million euros) for 2020 and the premiums of the advice for that year. Rohner will step down later this month when Lloyds Banking CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio will take over, a change planned since December.

Bill Hwang (right), manager of Archegos Capital, in 2012. Emile Wamsteker / Bloomberg

After a week of speculation about the size of the hole left by the business with Hwang, the Swiss firm has acknowledged in a statement that the losses “will offset the very good results” that it expected to achieve in this first quarter of 2021, and assures that they will work towards Let it not happen again, in the words of its CEO, Thomas Gottstein: “The significant loss in our business related to the failure of a hedge fund in the United States is unacceptable. (…) We are fully committed to addressing these situations. Serious lessons will be learned. “

Credit Suisse has announced that the event will ruin the quarterly accounts of the entity, which expects a pre-tax loss of 900 million francs (813 million euros). Until last week, it expected to close with strong gains from its investment banking, wealth management and asset management businesses, “with particular strength” in the Asia-Pacific division.

The hole in results for this quarter has caused the Swiss bank to cut its 2020 dividend proposal by a third and cancel its share buyback program. Since the news broke, on Friday, March 26, the shares of the firm, which is listed in Switzerland, have fallen 18.9%.

To analyze the long-term implications of the matter, the bank has announced two external investigations supervised by management. “We recognize that both the US hedge fund and supply chain finance funds [de la compañía] they require a considerable review and scrutiny ”, the entity details in the note.

Credit Suisse wasn’t the only bank to sustain Bill Hwang’s leverage. Giants such as Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and UBS also participated in the catastrophe, but they managed the crisis more quickly and quickly dumped their positions in Archegos, allowing them to minimize their losses. This was not the case with the Japanese bank Nomura, which according to JP Morgan would have lost up to 2 billion dollars.