Investors who think that Credit Suisse is for sale have been disappointed for the time being. The Swiss bank may have been in serious trouble for a long time, in need of billions in new capital and faced with a hard price drop – the board is not selling the bank. That is what board chairman Axel Lehmann said in a statement on Tuesday interview with news agency Bloomberg. To underline his confidence in the future of the bank, Lehmann immediately announced that he would buy more Credit Suisse shares for 1 million dollars.

Stock market value more than halved

Still, the question is not so strange: isn’t the Zurich bank, founded in 1856, gradually heading for a hostile takeover attempt? The total market value of the bank was 11.2 billion Swiss francs (11.35 billion euros) on Tuesday. A year ago that was more than double.

The shares are also worth a lot less than the total assets of the bank, which makes Credit Suisse an interesting takeover prey. But according to Lehmann, that will not happen: “We will recover, so we are not talking about a takeover at all.”

The bank received the most recent blow last Thursday. After announcing the figures for the third quarter of 2022 – a net loss of more than 4 billion euros – the stock price plunged again by almost 20 percent. A major reorganization that was announced, a plan that had been awaited for a long time, did not yet convince the financial world.

It amounts to a major surgical intervention: from a global player with a large investment bank in New York, Credit Suisse wants to transform itself into a bank that focuses on asset management and the Swiss home market. A bank that takes fewer risks would said a board member against the Financial Times. The sofa top could be more “Swissness” want to radiate. In other words, adopt a sound, conservative long-term strategy.

Chairman Lehmann spoke of a “simpler, more focused business model”. Where the bank currently earns 49 percent of its income on Wall Street, 85 percent of its income will soon have to be earned through asset management and serving customers in its own country.

To achieve that, Credit Suisse has put up its US securitization division, which packages and resells mortgages and other loans. The American investors Pimco and Apollo would be interested to take over that branch. At the same time, the bank is working on the largely split off of the American investment bank, which under the name CS First Boston is to be acquired by other investors, whether or not via an IPO. That should bring in billions.

Credit Suisse also cuts costs in another way. Over the next three years, 9,000 jobs will disappear, more than 15 percent of the total staff. This saves the bank an estimated 2.5 billion Swiss francs (more than 2.5 billion euros) annually.

By far the most sensitive part of the plan is a planned equity offering, with which the bank aims to raise $4 billion in new capital in the short term. This dilutes the share percentage of the incumbent shareholders, so that future dividends will be lower. And not only that: from the twenty benches willing to invest, according to Bloomberg, the Saudi National Bank (SNB) — largely owned by the government of Saudi Arabia — is by far the largest lender.

‘Credit Saudi’

The Saudis announced last week on To invest $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse. This will make them the second largest shareholder of Credit Suisse with 9.9 percent. The board of the Saudi bank spoke of “a bargain”. With the capital, Credit Suisse will be able to expand its asset management activities in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region, among other things, according to the SNB.

The forthcoming capital injection has been met with strong criticism. A major shareholder told the Financial Times that it is “very painful” that the Saudi government is thus acquiring almost 10 percent in a major European bank for just 1.5 billion. Some analysts fear that Credit Suisse will focus too much on the Middle East in the future; the bank was already scorned in Swiss media renamed in “Credit Saudi”.

Shareholders will vote on the issue on November 23. At the same time, analysts express other concerns about the restructuring plans: the focus on more robustness also means less chance of future profits. The US operations that Credit Suisse is divesting, for example, are among the most profitable of the banking group.

The future return target of 6 percent per year is the lowest of all major European banks. “It lacks ambition,” lamented Citigroup analyst Andrew Coombs. The Financial Times concluded an opinion piece viciously: “To maintain some credibility, Credit Suisse asset managers will soon have to advise their clients not to buy shares in their own employer.”