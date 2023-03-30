Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea deal with US authorities by continuing to help ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes and hide more than $700 million from the government, the Senate Finance Committee found on Wednesday.

After completing a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse – which this month agreed to a bailout takeover by rival UBS – the committee said it found “major breaches” of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the Justice Department to allow tax evasion.

+ Sergio Ermotti returns as CEO of UBS to lead the acquisition of Credit Suisse

The new owner UBS or the Swiss government must assume responsibility for any future fines, the committee said, asking the DoJ and the IRS to investigate whether Credit Suisse should face further penalties.

Violations found by the committee included the failure to disclose nearly $100 million in secret offshore accounts belonging to a single family of US and Latin American citizens, which it said represented an “ongoing and potentially criminal conspiracy.”

In an emailed statement, Credit Suisse said it does not tolerate tax evasion and is cooperating with US authorities.

“Credit Suisse’s new leadership team cooperated with the Committee’s investigation and supported Senator Wyden’s work, including with regard to suggested policy solutions to help strengthen the financial industry’s ability to detect undisclosed US persons,” he said. the bank, referring to Senate Finance. Committee Chairman Ron Wyden.

In a statement, Wyden (D-Ore) said: “At the heart of this investigation are greedy Swiss bankers and government regulators, and the result appears to be a massive and ongoing conspiracy to help ultra-wealthy US citizens evade taxes and rip off their fellow Americans.”

Justice Department representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2014, Credit Suisse became the biggest bank in 20 years to plead guilty to a criminal charge in the United States, agreeing to pay a $2.5 billion fine for helping Americans evade taxes in a decades-long conspiracy. .

It was one of a series of scandals that rocked Switzerland’s second-biggest creditor and contributed to its being forced into the arms of UBS.

Last year he pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of an $850 million loan to Mozambique, and in June the bank was found guilty by Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court for failing to stop money laundering by a Bulgarian drug gang. of cocaine.

Swiss authorities planned to bail out Credit Suisse earlier this month as they struggled to prevent the lender from collapsing. UBS on Wednesday rehired Sergio Ermotti as chief executive to lead the acquisition.

‘The family’

According to the committee, Credit Suisse bankers helped the family of US-Latin American citizens – known as “The Family” – hide nearly $100 million from the US tax authorities and allow tax evasion to continue unabated. be detected for nearly a decade.

Its bankers masked the fact that family members held US citizenship and, when closing the accounts in 2013, transferred the funds to other banks in Switzerland and elsewhere without notifying the Justice Department, as required by the 2014 plea deal.

Credit Suisse’s former head of private banking for Latin America played a significant role in managing the account, the committee said. A source familiar with the matter said the account was known as “The Colombian Family.”

The bank only released the accounts, as well as those used by a US businessman to hide more than $220 million, after whistleblowers contacted US authorities, the committee said.

“The Committee believes that the conduct of high-net-worth tax evaders at Credit Suisse and other banks in Switzerland only scratches the surface,” it said.