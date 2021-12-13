Credit Suisse, to De Ferrari interim control of Europe, Middle East and Africa

Renewal ofexecutive board of the second Swiss bank largest: the Credit Suisse he nominated Francesco De Ferrari CEO of the division Wit’s atlth Management. The manager, who has already held important positions in the cs in the past, will join the executive committee of the group from 1 January 2022, reporting to the Group CEO Thomas Gottstein. De Ferrari he was also nominated interim ceo of the geographical area Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The group, which has also launched a new board of directors structure “to improve the effectiveness and governance of the branch boards”, he explains that the appointment of De Ferrari, along with other new appointments announced today, “are in line with the new strategy and organizational structure of the group, as announced in November 2021, which aims to evolve Credit Suisse towards a matrix organization to enable the best possible implementation of the strategy of strengthening, simplifying and investing for growth. ‘

Anto’nio Horta-Oso’rio, the chairman of the board, welcomed De Ferrari, underlining that it will certainly play a crucial role in the implementation of the group’s new strategy, towards a much stronger and customer-oriented bank, with leading global operations and regional franchises. Risk management will be at the heart of all our actions, with the Board of Directors and the Executive Board jointly leading a culture that reinforces the importance of accountability across the bank. “

(Continued …)