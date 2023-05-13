After the financial crisis of 2008, new procedures were intended to ensure that even large banks could be liquidated without taxpayer involvement and without damage to the economy. Now that didn’t work again.

Solid facade, nothing behind it: Credit Suisse now belongs to UBS and has to be restructured with state aid. Image: Visa

Dhe use of state funds to rescue the banks and their creditors since 2008 has made a lasting contribution to eroding the population’s trust in state and business institutions. In Germany alone, the costs of the interventions for the taxpayer amounted to more than 70 billion euros.

Since then, new procedures have been designed to ensure that even large banks can be restructured or wound up without taxpayer involvement and without damage to the economy. The Swiss financial regulator Finma explains on its website: “In the wake of the global financial crisis… this… “too big to fail” problem was addressed at national and international level.”