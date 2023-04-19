Credit Suisse is accused of hiding capital from Argentine Nazis

More trouble for Credit Suisse, the Swiss banking giant saved from bankruptcy on 19 March thanks to an outlay of 109 billion francs by the Swiss Confederation and the integration with its competitor Ubs. Now he finds himself accused of having managed, since the 1930s, capitals of Argentine Nazis. The complaint comes from Simon Wiesenthal Centera Jewish Holocaust remembrance NGO based in Los Angeles, as well as by US Senate Finance Committee.

The forensic investigation revealed at least 99 accounts of senior Nazi officials in Germany or members of Nazi-affiliated groups in Argentina, most of which had not previously been disclosed. Reports “raise new questions on the bank’s potential support for Nazis fleeing justice after WWII,” the commission said. In addition, US lawmakers criticized the “incomplete reports” which have been “inexplicably” hampered by restrictions.

For its part, the Swiss bank said it would “cooperate fully” with the Commission’s inquiry, emphasizing that ” it pledged to continue its investigations into the outstanding issues.” However, it rejected the claims of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which already in 2020 had brought to light allegations of possible Nazi-linked accounts at Switzerland’s second largest bank.

Indeed, Credit Suisse had launched an internal investigation after the Simon Wiesenthal Center claimed to have information according to which the bank held potentially Nazi-related accounts that had not previously been disclosed, including during a series of Holocaust investigations in the 1990s. At the end of that decade, Swiss banks agreed to pay approximately 1.25 billion dollars to the victims of Nazism and their familiesaccused of stealing, hiding or sending hundreds of millions of dollars of Jewish property to the Nazis.

