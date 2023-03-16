Credit Suisse, the plan to save the bank. But that might not be enough

Credit Suisse he is in great trouble and markets world championships they tremble. The institute founded in 1856 by Alfred Escher has lost Yesterday 24% on the Stock Exchange. At the root of the collapse was the announcement by the Saudi National Bank, 37% owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which excluding a new financial support at the bank. SNB is the major shareholder of Credit Suisse: this is why the news sparked the storm on Zurich. Credit Suisse Group said in a statement that it “takes decisive action to strengthen own liquidity in advance, intending to exercise the take-in option loan by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) up to 50 billion Swiss francs (approximately 50.6 billion euros, ed.) under a Covered Loan Facility and a short-term liquidity facility, fully backed by high-quality assets”. Credit Suisse also announced the offer of Credit Suisse International to repurchase certain senior debt securities of OpCo for cash up to about 3 billion of Swiss francs.

Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner defined the 50.6 billion euro loan granted by the Swiss National Bank “decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to ours clients and to the others stakeholders“. “We thank the SNB and the FINMA – he explains in a note – for the implementation of ours strategic transformation. My team and I are determined to move forward quickly to build a simpler, customer-focused bank.” Now the BCE is asking banks across Europe to to communicate their exposure on the institution of Zurich.

Subscribe to the newsletter

