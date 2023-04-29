Credit Ratings | Fitch lowered France’s credit rating by one notch

According to Fitch, substantially weakened economic growth prospects and weakened competitiveness could contribute to weakening the country’s credit rating even further.

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has lowered France’s credit rating. France’s rating dropped from AA to AA-.

French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire described Fitch’s assessment as pessimistic and stressed the government’s determination to reduce debt and deficit.

Despite its warnings, Fitch estimates the country’s economic outlook to be stable.

In addition, Fitch estimates that the political impasse and the sometimes violent social movements in France pose a risk. Emmanuel Macron for reform intentions. The French have recently demonstrated in large numbers against the controversial pension reform.