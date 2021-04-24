Credit rating Fitch maintained Finland’s credit rating unchanged and the outlook stable

According to the credit rating agency, the Finnish economy is forecast to grow by 2.3 per cent this year.

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has liked The outlook for Finland’s credit rating is stable. Fitch’s Finnish sovereign credit rating remained unchanged at AA +.

The credit rating agency confirmed its assessment at midnight Finnish time.

According to Eurostat estimates, the Finnish economy shrank by 2.8 per cent in the interest year, Fitch says. According to the credit rating agency, the deeper downturn would be prevented by, among other things, strong social security, a relatively flexible labor market, lighter restrictive measures than in many other countries, and the fact that the country’s economy is not dependent on tourism.

Fitchin According to Finland, the Finnish economy is forecast to grow by 2.3 per cent this year and by 2.9 per cent next year. New restrictive measures related to the coronavirus in the early part of the year undermined both business and consumer confidence. However, Fitch expects economic activity to pick up in the second quarter of the year if the restrictions are lifted according to a plan announced by the government a couple of weeks ago.

According to Fitch, Finland’s economic recovery is slower than in the AA-rated comparator countries. This is partly due to the fact that the downturn in Finland has been lower than in comparison countries. On the other hand, according to the classifier, the medium-term growth potential is also weaker than in Finland.

Fitchin concerns about the pre-coronary pandemic continue to be compounded by low productivity growth and a shrinking working-age population. The list of measures requiring structural reforms from the government also includes rising unemployment.

Fitch changed Finland’s rating outlook from positive to stable in January last year.