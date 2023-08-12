Credit Rating | Finland’s credit rating remains unchanged

Fitch focused on the intentions of the new Finnish government to balance the economy.

Credit rating company Fitch Ratings has kept Finland’s rating unchanged in the second best AA+ category.

Finland’s strengths include the functionality of the administration, membership of the euro area and the good state of pension fund investments.

According to Fitch, Finland’s public debt is above the median of both AA and AAA rated countries, and it is expected to grow.

Published on the company’s website in the report Fitch focuses on the intentions of the new Finnish government to balance the economy. Fitch considers the growth potential of the Finnish economy to be low.