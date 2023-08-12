Saturday, August 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Credit Rating | Finland’s credit rating remains unchanged

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Credit Rating | Finland’s credit rating remains unchanged

Fitch focused on the intentions of the new Finnish government to balance the economy.

Credit rating company Fitch Ratings has kept Finland’s rating unchanged in the second best AA+ category.

Finland’s strengths include the functionality of the administration, membership of the euro area and the good state of pension fund investments.

According to Fitch, Finland’s public debt is above the median of both AA and AAA rated countries, and it is expected to grow.

Published on the company’s website in the report Fitch focuses on the intentions of the new Finnish government to balance the economy. Fitch considers the growth potential of the Finnish economy to be low.

#Credit #Rating #Finlands #credit #rating #remains #unchanged

See also  Conflicts | Russia says it has negotiated a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Azerbaijan "achieved its goal"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Moscow, the head of the meeting of residents staged a pogrom in the entrance and got on video

In Moscow, the head of the meeting of residents staged a pogrom in the entrance and got on video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result