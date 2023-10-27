Credit Rating | Finland’s credit rating remains unchanged

S&P predicts that the Finnish economy will be quite flat this year.

Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has held Finland’s long-term debt credit rating at level AA+.

The institution describes the outlook for the Finnish economy as stable, because it believes that the Finnish economy will recover with the increase in real wages, the growth of consumption and the strengthening of demand from Finland’s main trading partners.

S&P predicts that the Finnish economy will be quite flat this year. In addition, it estimates that the government’s efforts to stabilize the public finances will keep the deficit at an average of around 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2024–2026.

The credit institution says that the effects of the war in Ukraine on the Finnish economy can be controlled, among other things, because Finland has succeeded in diversifying its energy sources away from Russia.