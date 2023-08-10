Standard & Poor’s stops awarding simple sustainability labels to companies whose creditworthiness it assesses. Until now, S&P rated them (1 to 5) for their so-called ESG performance, the score in the areas of environment, social policy and good governance. The leading American credit rating agency announced last week that it would no longer use this simple indicator, on which investors partly base decisions. The decision coincides with growing criticism of these kinds of sustainability labels. What is going on?

1 ESG scores, what to do with them?

ESG is the abbreviation for Environmental, Social and corporate governance, a term coined by the United Nations. The idea behind it is that financiers consider ESG factors when investing in companies, in addition to traditional criteria such as profitability, debt and turnover. For example, how much does a company contribute to environmental pollution and what is it doing about it? What about the health of employees or suppliers? Is there sufficient attention for the rights of women and minorities? And is governance properly arranged, do the supervisory directors check the management board sufficiently?

In order not to have to figure everything out for themselves, financiers buy this kind of data about the companies in which they are considering investing. This has always been common practice for financial information, but with the rise of sustainable investing, there has also been a demand for reports on ESG performance.

S&P provides separate ESG reports on companies, but has also added an ESG score to regular credit reports since 2021. Those reports have since included credit scores ranging from AAA to D, plus an ESG score from 1 to 5.

For example, in the latest S&P credit report, Philips was awarded a score of BBB+ and S-1 with the highest score for social conditions. The healthcare tech company achieved E-2 and G-2 respectively in the environmental and governance field. Energy company Shell (general credit score A+), has a fairly good social and governance score (S-2, G-2) but received S&P’s second worst environmental score: E-4.

2 Why is S&P discontinuing ESG scores?

Nuance: S&P only removes the simple alphanumeric ESG score from its global credit reports. It just keeps reporting on the ESG performance of individual companies. In a short message about the decision, the credit rating agency writes that on closer inspection it has come to the conclusion that the more extensive explanation is “the most effective” in providing insight to investors.

According to the British business newspaper Financial Times S&P’s decision cannot be seen in isolation from the criticism of ESG labels that has recently come from various camps.

3 What does this criticism of ESG entail?

In the United States in particular, there is strong opposition from conservative corners against investors who pursue ESG goals in addition to financial ones. Many conservatives believe that environmental, social, and governance criteria get in the way of corporate monetization. A battle has arisen between Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republicans over the consideration of ESG factors by pension funds. A Republican bill to ban these funds was vetoed by Biden.

S&P is a party to this battle. The Texas State Attorney sued the agency last year over its ESG scores in general credit reports. According to the prosecution, this would violate consumer rights: ESG scores are ‘subjective’ factors, and the law would only allow weighting based on ‘objective’ financial factors. The accuser, a Republican, spoke of “destructive, illegal business practices that are so widespread in the ESG movement.”

Read also: The American culture war over woke investing is about the essence of capitalism



But attacks on ESG scores and reports also come from a completely different angle: from environmental organizations and other NGOs. They believe that the ESG scores do not contribute sufficiently to a better environment, reduction of CO 2 emissions and compliance with human rights. Sometimes they even stand in the way of sustainability.

Recent research by Maastricht University endorses this. A study of seven thousand companies in 77 countries shows that ESG scores are often based on efforts still to be made. In practice, companies do not keep their ESG promises, the scientists who looked at a period of fifteen years after such a commitment found.

In fact, companies that achieved a good ESG score on the basis of ambitious promises often performed worse in practice than competitors with lower ESG scores that actually did more for the environment or human rights. Because companies with a good ESG score can borrow more cheaply, such a score actually works against sustainability, according to the Maastricht researchers.

4 What is the effect of S&P’s decision?

That impact is mainly symbolic. The simple alphanumeric ESG score is disappearing – which the conservative forces will not regret. But S&P continues to factor sustainability factors into its credit scoring, and ESG performance texts continue to be part of its credit reporting.

Read also: According to major investors, stopping investing in polluting companies is not always the best way to make them more sustainable



For investors, S&P is not such an important supplier of ESG data. While it ranks among the market leaders for general credit scores, other parties set the tone in the assessment of sustainability; specialists such as Sustainalytics (daughter of Morningstar), MSCI and ISS.

Investors are not blind to their research and judgment either. After all, much information about sustainability performance of companies is not (yet) known. Partly because of this, the ESG scores they assign differ widely. In that respect, there is still a long way to go before they match the status of the general credit scores in terms of reliability. Those ratings are often very close to each other among the major players S&P, Moody’s and Fitch.