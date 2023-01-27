ECB, the rate hike weighs on the growth of credit to the private sector

The growth of loans granted by banks to the private sector has decreased significantly a December since the monetary tightening implemented since July to tame inflation is gradually producing the expected effects. The affirms it BCE in a note. Loans to the private sector, adjusted for some strictly financial transactions, grew by 5.3% on an annual basis, down for the third consecutive month with an accelerating trend, as the rate hike led to a slowdown in the demand for credit. Loans granted to businesses increased by 6.3%, down 2 points in a month.

This decrease concerns both loans granted for liquidity purposes to finance the operating costs increased by the energy crisis, and longer-term loans to cover investments. The growth of loans granted to households, which includes consumer and housing loans, slowed less, to 3.8%, after 4.2% in November, but has continued to slow since May. THE mortgages for the home, particularly expensive due to the increase in interest rates, decreased by 0.6% in volume.

