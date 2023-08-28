Inventory is R$ 5.4 trillion; revolving interest rates rise from 437.0% to 445.7% per year, according to the monetary authority
The stock of operations credit in the country reached BRL 5.4 trillion in July 2023, which represents a reduction of 0.2% compared to the previous month. Compared to the same period in 2022, the balance increased by 8.2%.
O BC (Central Bank) released the data this Monday (28.Aug.2023). Here’s the full of the report (267 KB).
There was a reduction in the pace of expansion of credit to companies, rising 2.7% compared to the same period in 2022. Before, the variation had reached 3.5%.
As for families, the interannual increase was 12.1%. According to the monetary authority, the result was due to the “decrease of 1.1% in the balance of credit operations with companies, which reached R$ 2.1 trillion, as opposed to the growth of 0.4% in operations carried out with individuals, R$ 3.3 trillion”.
FEES
As for credit operations with nonearmarked resources, the average interest rate reached 44.3% per annum in July – a decrease of 0.3 percentage points in the month and expansion of 3.9 pp in 12 months.
For companies, the average rate was 23.3% (increase of 0.3 pp in the month), while for individuals, it reached 58.5% – reduction of 0.6 pp in comparison with June.
Interest on the revolving card rose 8.7 percentage points, reaching 445.7% per annum. The overdraft was 132.46% per annum, falling 2.1 pp
#Credit #operations #fall #July #Central #Bank
Leave a Reply