Thursday, December 1, 2022
Credit Information | More than 1.5 million payment default entries will be removed from the register on Thursday – affecting 18,600 people

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in World Europe
With the change in the law, the entry will be removed one month after the credit information company has received information about the payment.

Finland More than one and a half million payment default entries are removed from the register maintained by Asiakastieto today. The reason behind the removal of the entries is the new Credit Information Act, which will enter into force on December 1.

Asiakastieto already reported in November that a total of 18,000 people will have their data deleted.

– The exact figure is 18,600 people, says Asiakastieto’s communications manager Ville Kauppi for STT.

A change in the law as a result, the non-payment mark will be removed one month after the credit information companies have received information about the payment. According to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency, payment default entries have usually remained in the register for two to three years until now.

In addition, a new non-payment entry will no longer extend the storage period of the non-payment entry, but the storage period of each entry is independent.

At the beginning of December, 175,000 payment default entries made to companies will also be removed from Asiakastieto’s registers. In total, almost 5,000 companies will have payment defaults removed.

After the write-offs, there are still almost 370,000 individuals with payment default entries in Asiakastieto’s registers. About 40,000 companies with payment defaults remain in the registers.

