Credit Information | Eliminating payment defaults does not help those who are badly in debt, says Juha Pantzar

The CEO of Takuusäätiö, Juha A. Pantzar, would consider expanding debt settlement practices so that some of a person’s debts are forgiven.

“One one group benefits, the other group loses”, CEO of the Guarantee Foundation Juha A. Pantzar start.

Pantzar is talking about the new credit information law that went into effect on December 1st. In connection with the new law more than 18,000 Finns had their default notes removed.

With the change in the law, the payment default entry will be removed from the register maintained by Suomen Asiakastieto one month after the credit information companies have received information about the payment. A total of one and a half million payment default entries were removed from the register at the beginning of December.

According to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency, payment default entries have usually remained in the register for two to three years until now.

HS interviewed those who got rid of the non-payment mark due to the change in the law Samu Martikai and the one who gave the interview anonymously Go ahead. They talked about the feeling of relief when their credit reports are finally clean after years.

The Guarantee Foundation represented by Pantzar is a national social organization that aims to prevent and solve household financial and debt problems.

That’s why, at first glance, it seems a little strange that the CEO of an organization that helps people with debt problems isn’t unreservedly enthusiastic about the law change.

However, Pantzar has good reasons for his assessment.

“People who have the desire and above all the ability to get their debts paid benefit from the law. They are people with few default entries. There has been a random entry of something, after which life has been taken over and controlled,” says Pantzar.

“For them, the new credit information law is good and fair, because nowadays one mistake is punished for a long time.”

Then is that other group. They are people with debt problems who, with the change in the law, have the opportunity to deepen their debt problem even more.

“The non-payment registration has also been a protective factor against additional indebtedness,” says Pantzar.

According to him, the losers of the new law are those who are more easily able to avoid a default notice by taking on new debt to pay off the old debt.

“It is possible for a person who is already in a hole to dig a bigger hole for himself,” says Pantzar.

“ “Nowadays, people are divided into only two groups. To those who have a default note and to those who don’t. Things are not so black and white.”

Pantzar estimates that the new credit information law will change the way credit is granted, when the loan starts to be marketed to prevent non-payment.

“Of course, the change in the law will help those who have the opportunity to act as desired by the rules of the game. But for those in a deep problem, it provides a means by which they are able to move the solution of their problem”, Pantzar assesses.

The law can therefore increase people’s inequality and push more and more responsibility onto the individual’s shoulders. Those who have the debt problem under control will survive, but for some the ride may be even colder.

“People have an average of twenty default notes. For the vast majority, it’s not about one mistake,” Pantzar reminds.

Statistically, the law change appears to Pantzar as “quick pop art”.

“Nearly 400,000 Finns live with a non-payment label. With the new Credit Information Act, the group of people with debt problems is getting closer. They would have to find other solutions to deal with their debt problems.”

What In Pantzar’s opinion, what should be done in order to better help those with payment defaults?

One of the clearest ways is the positive credit information register that is being prepared based on the government’s proposal, which is supposed to be introduced in the spring of 2024.

A positive credit information register refers to a database maintained by an authority, which collects information about people’s credit and income. It allows the lender to create a more up-to-date and accurate picture of the person’s real income level and ability to pay.

Pantzar also has another idea that could change the status of defaulters. He talks about using a credit rating style system. That is, a somewhat similar model, with which the ability of states and companies to cope with financial obligations is measured.

Pantzar admits that classifying people “sounds harsh”, but still considers some kind of credit rating model an idea worth developing.

In addition, Pantzar would expand the current debt settlement practice, where a person’s debts and financial situation are reviewed and a repayment program is agreed upon. The debt arrangement includes that part of the debts can be forgiven.

“The district court currently grants debt settlement to approximately 4,000 people each year. The amount cannot be correct in relation to the almost 400,000 countries without a credit report,” says Pantzar.