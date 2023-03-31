Deputy Aksakov: State Duma plans to extend credit holidays in Russia until the end of the year

The State Duma of Russia plans to extend the credit holidays until the end of this year, until a permanent law is adopted. About it RIA News said Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee on the financial market.

According to the deputy, on March 31, the period during which individuals, individual entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses have the right to apply to a creditor for a credit holiday for contracts concluded before March 1, 2022 expires.

“We will extend the anti-covid holidays… Now an amendment has been prepared that extends the current anti-covid holidays until the end of the year, until we adopt this permanent law,” Aksakov explained.

On October 20 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows credit holidays to be given to mobilized owners of small and medium-sized businesses. The law applies to business entities that have concluded an agreement before the date of mobilization of the sole business participant.

In March last year, the Central Bank and the Government of Russia developed anti-crisis programs for preferential lending to small and medium-sized businesses. The programs involve the provision of business loans for a period of up to one year, as well as investment loans for a period of up to three years.

As specified, a limit of 500 billion rubles has been allocated for programs, and the total amount of support, taking into account the existing limit of the lending incentive program, will be 675 billion rubles.