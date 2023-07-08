Benefit for popular cars reached the maximum amount of R$ 650 million on this 6th (7.jul); buses have not yet reached 50% of the target

After 33 days, the tax credit of R$ 650 million for discount on popular cars ended. On the other hand, the BRL 300 million benefit for renewing the fleet of buses and similar vehicles has not yet reached 50% utilization. As for trucks, the use of credit was even lower: only R$ 100 million of the R$ 700 million reserved were used.

The sum totaling 1.8 billion is the result of the government program Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) launched in June to leverage the automotive industry. For cars, R$ 800 million were allocated, of which R$ 150 million were deducted to contain the loss of collection with PIS (Social Integration Programs), Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) and IPI (Tax on Products industrialized).

BUS

According to the most recent data from the doctor (Ministry of Industry and Commerce), R$ 140 million of the credit was used for passenger transport vehicles. The vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSD), spoke about the differences when he announced the end of the action for light vehicles this Friday (July 7, 2023).

In Alckmin’s view, bus owners face a lengthy bureaucracy to remove old vehicles from circulation and thus be entitled to the benefit in exchange for new ones.

However, the NTU (National Association of Urban Transport Companies) states that the problem is in the modeling of the program.

The president of NTU, Francisco Christovam, told the Power360 that the impact of the measure for the majority of Brazilians who use buses will be minimal, because the project determines that the discount is applied in the exchange of buses with more than 20 years in circulation, while the current average age of the buses that run in the country is 8 years old today, he defends.

In addition to the mismatch in the age of the vehicles, the value of R$ 300 million is considered very low by industry standards. According to Christovam, a new bus to transport passengers costs an average of R$ 700,000 and the recent determination to change engines with less polluting Euro 6 technology, made vehicle chassis more expensive by 20%.

In Christovam’s view, the government’s initiative will only benefit individuals who own old buses, but it will not be applied efficiently in the renewal of urban fleets.

Due to the scenario, NTU developed a project to modernize the national fleet. This plan aims to replace around 31,000 old buses with new buses, which will reduce the current average age of 8 years to 5 years.

This proposal represents an investment of around R$ 23 billion, if the replacement is from standard Euro 3 buses to Euro 6, or R$ 29 billion, if 20% of replacements are for electric buses. The project was presented to the government on May 31.

transport bag

In addition to renewing the fleet for less polluting vehicles, NTU also proposes the creation of an inclusion program to allow free travel on public transport for Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

Called Bolsa Transporte, the project aims to include 15 million people, from 18 to 64 years of age, enrolled in CadÚnico and residents in cities with regulated public transport.

However, this program will require an annual contribution, which varies from R$ 7 billion for 2 free trips per week to R$ 29 billion for 8 trips per week. The Bolsa Transporte was also presented to the government on the same date as the project for renewing the NTU fleet.