Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 17:45

The airline sector may have access, later this year, to a specific line of credit via the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The objective is to reverse the crisis that has intensified in the sector since 2020. However, for there to be any chance of having an effect, not only will interest rates need to be lower, but payment deadlines will need to be extended, analysts say. Still, other factors must be observed so that new debts are resolved and the breath for operations becomes lasting.

The new source of loans is one of three measures being discussed by the federal government, as already announced by the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho. To be viable, the credit line via BNDES needs a guarantee fund. One of the possibilities is that this will be done with resources from the National Civil Aviation Fund (Fnac), already under discussion in Congress through bill 3,221/2023. Another path mentioned recently by Costa Filho is the creation of a new fund, specific to companies and not linked to Fnac.

There are still no details about the conditions of the future credit line – volume of resources, interest and payment deadline. However, due to the characteristics of BNDES, the expectation is for rates lower than market practice and with easier payment. “Companies will have a relevant injection of capital so that they can maintain and even expand their operations, seeking to recover the potential for earning revenue in a sustainable manner”, says lawyer Marcelo John Cota de A. Filho, from the Schiefler Advocacia firm.

Companies operating in the Brazilian domestic market have reported billion-dollar losses in recent years. Representatives say that the situation was worsened during the covid-19 pandemic, with a drop in operations, an increase in aviation kerosene (QAV) and even difficulties in acquiring new aircraft due to problems in the supply chains. With the exception of demand for flights, which has gradually increased, the other two problems continue to haunt the sector.

“Airlines need large volumes of capital to maintain their operations and increase supply capacity. In critical circumstances with low revenue volume, taking on debt when obtaining credit to finance these operations may be a necessary measure. In fact, this contract may be more favorable than the eventual issuance of debentures or shares with capital dilution”, observes lawyer Eduardo Teixeira Farah, who works in the area of ​​aeronautical law at NHM Advogados.

Results

The analysts consulted draw attention to the need for the credit line to be accompanied by other measures, which include not only State actions, but also adjustments to the companies' own strategies. “Although it provides breathing space, it is not a guarantee of recovery. This will also depend on the business strategies adopted by each airline with the resources raised through credit”, says lawyer Marcelo John Cota de A. Filho.

Regarding additional measures that require State action, analysts cite items such as improving airport services, current routes, increasing competition and reducing the price of aviation kerosene. The government promises that the package of measures to be announced will include the price of kerosene and action to reduce the number of lawsuits filed by passengers against companies, another complaint from the sector.

Questions about guarantor source

Lawyer Rodrigo Figueiredo, partner at RVF Advogados, says that it is necessary to remember that, despite government support, the guarantee fund for the new line of credit may take time to materialize. “Under current legislation, Fnac resources could not be used to provide guarantees for loans to airlines – and it would be a significant legal risk to divert them for this purpose without due legal authorization”, he explains.

In an interview published on Friday, 26, the author of PL 3.221/2023, deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE), told the Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) that the government still needs to organize itself internally on the project and begin the political work for approval. However, a day earlier, Costa Filho spoke for the first time about the possibility of, instead of Fnac, creating a specific fund for companies.

According to the minister, the proposal to create the new fund is being studied by the government and should be presented within ten days. The idea, according to Costa Filho, is that this fund will have resources of R$4 billion to R$6 billion, maintaining the function of serving as a guarantor for the credit line via BNDES.

“It is still not clear whether the government will employ political efforts to urgently approve the matter in Congress or whether, in the absence of approval of this matter by the Legislature, the Executive itself will immediately seek to regulate the matter, through a provisional measure, once declaring the relevance and urgency of the topic”, assesses Figueiredo. In this scenario, the lawyer recalls that the issue has the potential to create rifts between the government and parliamentarians.

The author of the bill that makes the use of Fnac more flexible said that there is resistance among federal deputies and senators regarding airlines. “There is a group that keeps beating the sector because in December and January there are usually tariff increases. But the government also needs to have an initiative, to act in an integrated manner within the Palácio do Planalto, in the Civil House”, stated Carreras.