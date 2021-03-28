Business negatively perceived the possible tightening of the conditions of the preferential program for lending to SMEs at 7.25% … Previously the head of the Ministry of Economics Maxim Reshetnikov proposed to narrow the circle of recipients of subsidized loans substantially expanded into a pandemic. Entrepreneurs objected: the crisis is just beginning, and not everyone had time to take out a loan under the program … New solutions could negatively affect the number of companies, experts warned.

Tighten the belts

The Ministry of Economic Development launched a program of concessional loans for small and medium-sized companies at the beginning of 2019 within the framework of the national project “SMEs and Support for Entrepreneurial Initiatives”. Under its terms, SMEs can take out a subsidized loan for investment purposes and to replenish working capital.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

but against the backdrop of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, changes were made to the program. First of all, the authorities relaxed the requirements for borrowers: the clause on the absence of arrears in taxes, fees and wages, as well as the presence of payments overdue for more than 30 days under loan agreements was removed. In addition, concessional loans were allowed to be taken by micro-enterprises in the field of trade and selling excisable goods, expanded the possibilities for refinancing already assumed obligations, and also lowered the marginal rate – from 8.5 to 7%.

As Izvestia wrote earlier, after the tightening of the monetary policy of the Central Bank on March 19, the interest on the concessional financing program increased from 7 to 7.25% … However, other sensitive changes for entrepreneurs are not far off, it follows from the statement of the head of the Ministry of Economics, Maxim Reshetnikov.

– We removed all restrictions quite abruptly. [по льготной программе] during a pandemic. Probably need to look at them again. Back to focus on investment loans , to think about where and in what industries are circulating [кредиты], and, perhaps, only for a few areas they should be left within the framework of the transitional regime. Look at the timing, look at the industries in order to enhance targeting and efficiency. We go out [из кризиса], we are recovering, we need to think about it , – said the minister.

Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

He also said that within the framework of the preferential program, entrepreneurs have already almost chosen the volume of the loan portfolio, for which the state has funds to compensate for interest rates. … A further increase in loans will be possible only with additional funding, said Maxim Reshetnikov. In 2021, within the framework of the program, 5 thousand loan agreements were signed for a total of 287 billion rubles, the volume of loans is 263 billion rubles, the Ministry of Economic Development told Izvestia.

Not everyone has helped yet

Of course toughening the terms of the program will have a negative impact on small and medium-sized businesses, said co-chairman of Delovaya Rossiya Anton Danilov-Danilyan. The pandemic continues, the hardest-hit industries are still in dire straits, and even if the innovations do not directly affect them, the effect will be negative … For example, if suppliers are denied preferential loans, they will be forced to raise prices for all of their buyers, regardless of industry. Therefore, adjusting the program is premature, the expert noted. He also added that in general, the state of the budget and the size of the state debt allow Russia to continue concessional lending within the framework of this program.

Many entrepreneurs still have not had time to take advantage of the preferential program and state support in general, so any tightening of the criteria will hurt them painfully, said Igor Sklyar, a member of the RF CCI Committee for SME Support and Development. If the state really wants to help business and, in particular, production, the opportunity to take subsidized loans for circulating needs must be available, because entrepreneurs often work on a postpaid basis, and they need funds to purchase materials and pay taxes on time. Wherein the crisis has not stopped – on the contrary, given the situation in the sphere of consumption, it is just beginning , the expert noted.

Photo: Izvestia / Konstantin Kokoshkin

Tightening the conditions of the preferential program will lead to a decrease in the number of microbusiness entities, predicted the analyst of Freedom Finance Evgeny Mironyuk … According to him, in January 2021, there was a decline in monthly loans issued to SMEs from 932 million to 465 million rubles, and if the number of recipients of concessional loans is sharply reduced, this figure may not recover. Against the backdrop of a lack of available funding, the share of microbusiness is likely to decline, which, as a result, will affect the number of the smallest companies, the expert predicted.

Today, business activity is really beginning to recover, and tough restrictions no longer put pressure on business, said Georgy Ostapkovich, Director of the Center for Business Studies at the Higher School of Economics. … Moreover, the economy is cyclical, so the crisis is always followed by an upturn, and constant “doping” in the form of soft loans is inappropriate, the expert stated. In his opinion, the list of industries that can apply for loans for circulating needs under the program should be narrowed down to those most affected by the pandemic – services and culture, hotel and restaurant business, etc. Direct support of the population and the fight against poverty are much more important, the expert is sure.