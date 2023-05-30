Rates charged to individuals reached 59.7% per year on loans with free resources

The credit balance of the Brazilian financial system fell 0.1% in April compared to March. It totaled BRL 5.36 trillion compared to BRL 5.368 trillion in the previous month. O BC (Central Bank) released the monetary and credit statistics report this Tuesday (May 30, 2023). Here’s the full of the document (275 KB).

Information from the monetary authority shows a deceleration in the lending market this year. The loss of strength comes after the basic rate, the Selic, has remained at 13.75% per annum since September 2022 and above 2 digits since February last year.

The stock of credit rose 0.% from January to April. The growth is lower than that recorded in the same period last year, 3.1%. In 12 months, the balance advanced 11.1%.

CREDIT IN APRIL

The 0.1% drop was driven by loans with free resources –traded on the market–, which fell by 0.3% in the month compared to March. It went from R$3.175 trillion to R$3.167 trillion in the period.

The volume of financing with earmarked resources –which include subsidies– increased by 0.2% in the month, from R$2.193 trillion to R$2.196 trillion.

FEES

The average interest rate in the country was 32.2% per annum. It rose 0.4 percentage points in April compared to March. In the year, the high recorded was 2 percentage points. In 12 months, it advanced 4.4 percentage points.

When considering the average credit rates with free resources, the cost is 45.1% per annum, with an increase of 0.6 percentage points in April. It increased 3.2 pp in the year and 7.2 pp in 12 months.

Interest charged to individuals (when considering loans with free resources) rose 1.1 percentage points, from 58.6% in March to 59.7% per annum in April. It increased 4 pp in the year and 9.8 pp in 12 months.

Credit card interest was 447.7% per annum in April, up 14.4 pp in April, 35.8 pp in 2023 and 83.7 pp in 1 year. It reached the highest level since March 2017.