Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/22/2024 – 20:39

Nubank's provisions for doubtful debts grew in the fourth quarter mainly due to the increase in the portfolio, said Nubank's president, Youssef Lahrech. “We see significant opportunities to expand our credit portfolio,” he said in a conference call with analysts.

The total portfolio grew 51%, reaching US$ 18.4 billion. Nubank's provision balance ended December at US$2.6 billion, compared to US$2.3 billion at the end of 2022. Nubank's default rate from 15 to 90 days ended December at 4.1%, a slight drop in 4.2% from the previous quarter. Considering the rate for delays over 90 days, the quarter ended at 6.1%, the same level as September.

The balance of credit renegotiations, which has had a “proactive approach” from the bank, ended December at US$1.6 billion, up from US$1.4 billion at the end of the third quarter.