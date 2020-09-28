The adoption of amendments to the Law “On Consumer Credit” may create serious risks for the retail banking sector, the most threatened segment will be the credit card segment. This is stated in a letter to the Association of Russian Banks (ADB), writes RBC.

Thus, ADB sent a letter to Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market. Banks have expressed concern over a government-proposed bill that would, inter alia, bar banks from making loans conditional on, for example, customer purchases of insurance and additional services. If the borrower’s right to “free choice” is violated, he will be able to count on damages.

The ADB believes that the proposed bill may upset the balance of interests of lenders and borrowers, as it greatly expands the rights of clients.

In addition, banks indicate that the conditions for a customer to challenge the purchase of additional products or services from a bank are too vague. So, the government document does not indicate that the borrower can recover damages for imposed services only through the courts. “It turns out that the client can demand money without trial, and the bank may not have imposed anything,” said Sergey Klimenko, head of the legal department of the association.

In particular, some clients may specifically apply to supervising financial institutions to recover financial compensation, ADB warns.

Also, Russian banks expressed concern about the impact of the norm on the segment of credit cards and overdraft cards. When registering such products, the bank creates an account for the client, issues money for making payments and opens a credit limit. In this case, the borrower can not only borrow from the bank, but also transfer funds from the credit card or withdraw cash. The draft law in its current wording could create a risk of “recognition of additional services on the account and additional services on the card illegal,” the ADB said.

At the end of August, it was reported that in July, Russians set a record for the share of credit cards used immediately upon receipt (utilization rate). The indicator increased immediately by 14 percentage points, to 68 percent. Moreover, customers urgently needed credit cards with any limits – from 10 thousand rubles to 100 thousand or more. Utilization growth was observed across the entire range.